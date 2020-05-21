HERMAN WAYNE COCHRAN
LAKELAND - Herman Wayne Cochran, 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, May 18, 2020. The youngest of three children, he was born in Arcadia, Florida on October 2, 1944, to the late Herman Barnett Cochran and Viva Stephens Cochran.
Wayne grew up in Eaton Park, Florida and graduated from Summerlin Institute (Bartow High School) in 1962. After high school, he followed in his father's footsteps and began working for The Florida Department of Transportation where he started as a surveyor. He held many positions but spent most of his career in Maintenance Operations. He held the position of Assistant Maintenance Engineer for Polk County for several years. After 42 years of distinguished service, he retired in 2005 to spend more time with his family and to enjoy fishing and woodworking. In retirement, he also volunteered for Prison Fellowship Ministry where he and his wife, Judy, led incarcerated people to know Christ. He was a member of Parkview Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Ruby McDonald, and his brother, Edward T. Cochran.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Judy Baker Cochran, his daughters, Tara Strickland (Miles) and Sara Olson (Eric) all of Lakeland. He was the proud grandfather of Emily Strickland, Alaina Olson, Chloe Strickland, Luke Olson, Andrew Strickland, John Olson and great granddaughter, Amelia Marsh.
The joy of his life was spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren grow. Even through failing health, he never wanted to miss an opportunity to see his grandchildren compete in swim meets, baseball, basketball, and football games and to see them in musical performances. Papa will be dearly missed by his family.
Viewing by vehicle processional will be Friday, May 22, 2020 from 5-7 pm at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801 and services Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 10 am for an outdoor video service at Heath Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to One More Child, P.O. Box 8190 Lakeland, FL 33802 or Samaritan's Purse P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
LAKELAND - Herman Wayne Cochran, 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, May 18, 2020. The youngest of three children, he was born in Arcadia, Florida on October 2, 1944, to the late Herman Barnett Cochran and Viva Stephens Cochran.
Wayne grew up in Eaton Park, Florida and graduated from Summerlin Institute (Bartow High School) in 1962. After high school, he followed in his father's footsteps and began working for The Florida Department of Transportation where he started as a surveyor. He held many positions but spent most of his career in Maintenance Operations. He held the position of Assistant Maintenance Engineer for Polk County for several years. After 42 years of distinguished service, he retired in 2005 to spend more time with his family and to enjoy fishing and woodworking. In retirement, he also volunteered for Prison Fellowship Ministry where he and his wife, Judy, led incarcerated people to know Christ. He was a member of Parkview Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Ruby McDonald, and his brother, Edward T. Cochran.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Judy Baker Cochran, his daughters, Tara Strickland (Miles) and Sara Olson (Eric) all of Lakeland. He was the proud grandfather of Emily Strickland, Alaina Olson, Chloe Strickland, Luke Olson, Andrew Strickland, John Olson and great granddaughter, Amelia Marsh.
The joy of his life was spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren grow. Even through failing health, he never wanted to miss an opportunity to see his grandchildren compete in swim meets, baseball, basketball, and football games and to see them in musical performances. Papa will be dearly missed by his family.
Viewing by vehicle processional will be Friday, May 22, 2020 from 5-7 pm at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801 and services Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 10 am for an outdoor video service at Heath Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to One More Child, P.O. Box 8190 Lakeland, FL 33802 or Samaritan's Purse P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from May 21 to May 22, 2020.