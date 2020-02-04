|
HERMAN WINSTEAD, 90
LAKELAND - Herman Winstead, age 90, passed away in his sleep in the early morning of January 20, 2020 at his home in Auburndale, Florida with his daughter Sue close by. This wonderful man will be deeply missed by so many.
Herman was born on February 9, 1929 in Mexico, Kentucky, a tiny rural town. His father Herman Winstead managed a small general store there. His mother Mary Alma Rushing died when Herman was seven years old, and his father, Herman Winstead Sr. raised him until his father's death when Herman was fourteen. With his parents both gone, Herman asked the judge managing his custody if he could enter the Kentucky Military Institute; the judge agreed. He excelled while at KMI. He was raised lovingly by his parents, but KMI became a second springboard for him to become the wonderful, caring, hardworking, joyous person everyone loved. He loved to go to KMI reunions frequently throughout his life.
In 1949, while working in Jacksonville, Florida, Herman met Helen Eaton, who was to be his loving wife until she died in 2012. Together they raised three wonderful children in Lakeland. They soon became active and vital members of the Crystal Lake United Methodist Church.
Herman was a resourceful, intelligent person who worked many interesting, exotic jobs throughout his life. He loved to tell stories about them. In his teenage years, he showed his intelligence and maturity by being promoted from a ditch digger to dynamite blasting for a company that was putting in power lines to electrify rural Kentucky. In the sixties, based out of Lakeland, he sold amphibious cars (for highway and lake). He managed the first cable TV network in Lakeland, and in his later years, became an independent tax preparer.
One of his favorite stories was when he decided to advertise the amphibious cars he was selling by driving one, with his family, into Lake Howard in Winter Haven. He picked a busy weekend with other families all around. Shocked by seeing a crazy man drive his family and their car into the lake, several people called the Winter Haven Police. They came and interrogated Herman to make sure all was OK, and then reassured the onlookers. The Police Chief, who knew Herman, later called him and asked that he please call their office first before doing this stunt again, so that they wouldn't have to mobilize the police force and rescue teams. Herman's wife and kids loved the whole event!
Herman was a dedicated father and supported his children in anything they decided to do. He camped and fished frequently with his son David. In high school, his daughter Sue decided to protest when the boys were told not to grow long hair and the girls told to wear their dresses mid-knee. When the principal called, Herman supported Sue, saying that she was intelligent enough to decide for herself what she needed to do. His youngest daughter Kay decided to compete in the Little Miss Lakeland contest. He supported her all the way. The whole family is diminutive in stature, so Kay looked like a very young, but very earnest, child on the stage singing Methodist hymns. Although she didn't win, the audience loved her, and her father could not be more proud.
As a tax preparer for 40 years, Herman developed a large, dedicated client base that came to him every year. They became family to him, and he looked forward to seeing and helping everyone in the spring of each year. He continued to prepare taxes until the last months of his life.
He is survived by his daughter, Susan Deborah Wilson and son David Herman Winstead. He is predeceased by his sister Helen Hildebrand, wife Helen Eaton Winstead, and daughter Phyllis Kay Branch, who died in 2016. He also considered Sherlene Winstead, former daughter in law, Bill Herman, husband of Kay, and Bill's daughter Laura, as close family. His joyous, loving spirit will live on in each of us who knew him.
His celebration of life will be conducted at Crystal Lake United Methodist Church, Lakeland FL at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020