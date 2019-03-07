|
HEZEKIAH
FORD III, 51
TALLAHASSEE - Mr. Hezekiah Ford III, 51 years of age, Lakeland, FL, departed this life on Thursday, February 21, 2019 in Tallahassee, FL.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories: his mother, Sarah C. Dempsey, Lakeland, FL, two brothers, Anthony Paul, Bartow, FL, Kenneth Ford, Austin TX, two sisters, Leslie Ann Abrams and Donna Maria Ford, both of Lakeland, FL.
Visitation will be from 5 pm. to 7 p.m., Friday, March 8, 2019 at St. James P.B.C., 904 4th St. S. E., Mulberry, FL. A celebration of life will be 11:00 A.M., Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. James P.B. Church, 904 4th St. S. E., Mulberry, FL and burial at Wildwood Cemetery, 800 S. Woodlawn Ave., Bartow, FL 33830. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Ford family.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019