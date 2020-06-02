HILDA MARTIN WISE
HILDA MARTIN
WISE, 81

BARTOW - Hilda Martin Wise, age 81, passed way Saturday, May 30 , 2020.
Born February 19, 1939 in Arcadia, she was the daughter of the late David Lonus and Pleamon Frances (Lowe) Whidden. Hilda was a homemaker. She was a member of the Full Gospel Fellowship Church of Fort Meade, where she served as a board member and song leader.
Hilda is preceded in death by her first husband Carl Martin, Sr., her second husband, Bernice Wise, and her son Carl Martin, Jr. She is survived by her children: W.J. Martin (Lisa) of Winter Haven, Gary Martin, Sr., of Bartow, Sandra Caraway (Richard) of Bartow, and Brenda Humphreys (Joel) of Lake Placid. She also leaves behind her sister, Sylvia Petrosky of Lakeland, along with nine grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 4th from 2pm to 3pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Funeral services will follow at 3pm at the funeral home.


Published in The Ledger from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
June 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
