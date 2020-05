Or Copy this URL to Share

HILDEGARD

JAMES, 99



LAKE WALES - Hildegard passed away 5/5/2020. Visit 3:00 pm until time of Service Wed. 5/13, 5:00 p.m. at 454 S. Buck Moore Rd. Marion Nelson F.H.



