|
|
H.K. 'BILL'
REESE, Jr., 94
LAKELAND - H.K. 'Bill' Reese Jr., passed away on Jan 4, 2020 at the age of 94.
He was born on July 24, 1925 and lived in Tuscaloosa, Al. most of his adult life working at Gulf States Paper Mill. He also worked with his wife Grace at Surfside Towers in Madeira Beach, FL as manager/maintenance. He worked for and retired from Polk County School board in Lakeland Fl where he made his permanent residence. He wore many hats in his lifetime, preacher, choir director, construction, trainer to name a few and enjoyed every venture. He loved hunting, fishing, singing, hiking through nature, riding a bicycle, his church, telling stories and southern food.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Grace, and son Ron. He is survived by his son, Don Reese and wife Sarunya, daughter, Janet Reese Neujean, six grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on January 18, at 11 a.m. at Southside Baptist in Lakeland, FL where he has been a member for many years.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020