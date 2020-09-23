1/
H.L. Fletcher
1923 - 2020
H.L. FLETCHER

LAKELAND - Harvey Lloyd Fletcher, 97, of Lakeland, Florida passed away on September 21, 2020.
He was born in Albany, Georgia on September 16, 1923 to Claude and Rebecca (Stewart) Fletcher. He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-three years, Marjorie (Adams) Fletcher. He is survived by his three daughters, Barbara and Lester Morrow (son-in-law), Diane Barnes, Lynn Fletcher, five grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson. He is also survived by his brother, Kenny Fletcher of Kathleen, Florida and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three brothers and four sisters.
He joined the Navy in 1942 and served until November 25, 1945. He made his home in Lakeland and retired from the railroad after thirty years. He was a member of Kathleen Baptist Church since the 1940s.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 25th at 10:00 AM at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Vitas Hospice by calling 877-534-6774. And we ask that you please wear a mask. Arrangements by Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens.

Published in The Ledger from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery
