HOBSON 'HOPPY'
INGRAM, Jr., 86
HAINES CITY - Hobson 'Hoppy' Ingram Jr. 86 of Haines City passed away at Winter Haven Hospital on Saturday July 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Colquitt, Georgia he moved to the area in 1953 from GA. Hoppy was the first Motorcycle Officer for the Haines City Police Department and also a Haines City Volunteer Fireman. He was the owner operator of Hoppy's Shell Service Station and Hoppy's Marine both in Haines City. Hoppy was a past President of the Haines City Athletic Association, a member of the First Baptist Church in Haines City and an Air Force Veteran. Hoppy loved the outdoors and was an avid Hunter. He enjoyed woodworking in his shop and golfing. A family man, Hoppy was a loving husband, father and grandfather he will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife Virginia of 66 years, three sons Don, wife Christine, Mickey, wife Tracey and Chris, wife Minnie, grandchildren Eric, Mike, wife Susan, Matthew 'Bubba,' Catherine 'Diddi,' Amanda 'Hop-per,' husband Brandon, Sean Cody, wife Courtney, Brittany, husband Brett and Taylor 'Toot,' wife Paige, great grandchildren Emmabelle, Rylynn 'Ninny Boo,' Westyn, Madalynn, Mason, Maeleigh, Layla, Harlow, Finely, Branson, Brayden, Addi and Brie.
The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, July 10th from 9:30-10am with Funeral Services starting at 10am at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Haines City. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Children's . Condolences may be made to the family at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from July 9 to July 10, 2019