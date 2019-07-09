Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
(863) 422-3933
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HOBSON INGRAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HOBSON "HOPPY" INGRAM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HOBSON "HOPPY" INGRAM Obituary
HOBSON 'HOPPY'
INGRAM, Jr., 86

HAINES CITY - Hobson 'Hoppy' Ingram Jr. 86 of Haines City passed away at Winter Haven Hospital on Saturday July 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Colquitt, Georgia he moved to the area in 1953 from GA. Hoppy was the first Motorcycle Officer for the Haines City Police Department and also a Haines City Volunteer Fireman. He was the owner operator of Hoppy's Shell Service Station and Hoppy's Marine both in Haines City. Hoppy was a past President of the Haines City Athletic Association, a member of the First Baptist Church in Haines City and an Air Force Veteran. Hoppy loved the outdoors and was an avid Hunter. He enjoyed woodworking in his shop and golfing. A family man, Hoppy was a loving husband, father and grandfather he will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his wife Virginia of 66 years, three sons Don, wife Christine, Mickey, wife Tracey and Chris, wife Minnie, grandchildren Eric, Mike, wife Susan, Matthew 'Bubba,' Catherine 'Diddi,' Amanda 'Hop-per,' husband Brandon, Sean Cody, wife Courtney, Brittany, husband Brett and Taylor 'Toot,' wife Paige, great grandchildren Emmabelle, Rylynn 'Ninny Boo,' Westyn, Madalynn, Mason, Maeleigh, Layla, Harlow, Finely, Branson, Brayden, Addi and Brie.
The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, July 10th from 9:30-10am with Funeral Services starting at 10am at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Haines City. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Children's . Condolences may be made to the family at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from July 9 to July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now