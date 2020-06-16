HOLLAND
CARTER, 89
WINTER HAVEN - Holland Carter, 89, of Winter Haven, Florida, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020.
He was born May 17, 1931 to the late Morgan and Mattie Carter in Baxley, Georgia and moved to Winter Haven at an early age. Known to his grandchildren as 'Papa,' he was generous with his advice and ready to share a good story and a good meal. He was a lifelong outdoorsman. In his younger years, he enjoyed fishing, hunting in the Everglades, and playing golf. Until the end of his life, he took great pride in caring for his land, his cows, and his dogs and continued to enjoy golf, albeit from his armchair. Without fail, he was sure to tell you 'Papa loves you,' whenever you parted.
Mr. Carter is preceded in death by his beloved wife, June Bilbrey Carter; his daughter, Vicki Carter Westrich; and his grandson, Aaron Cassidy. He is survived by his brother Terrell Carter (Aundra) of Winter Haven; daughter Jan Carter Cassidy and son-in-law David Cassidy of Lake Alfred; grandchildren, Bryan Westrich (Tiffani), Holly Westrich Sidwell (Sean), and Amy Cassidy Bianchino (Michael); three great granddaughters, Morgan, Reagan and Maci; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Lakeside Memorial Park in Winter Haven.
Condolences may be expressed by visiting www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
