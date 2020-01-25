|
|
HOLLAND 'BRAD' LENWOOD
BRADLEY, 85
MULBERRY - Holland 'Brad' L. Bradley, age 85, passed away January 22, 2020.
Brad was born in Florala, Alabama on November 20, 1934, to Waylon & Alice (Thrower) Bradley. He moved from Plant City to Mulberry 42 years ago. He was a sales rep. for Flanders Electric. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army (Vietnam), a member of the Mulberry American Legion Post #72, an avid Florida Gator Fan and of the Baptist faith.
He is preceded in death by daughter Sherry Smith, son Alan Mangum and grandson Karl Smith. He is survived by his wife Carolyn Bradley, daughters Vicky Boyette, Valerie Davis, Monica Villanueva, and 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 A.M.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020