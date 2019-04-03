Home

LAKELAND - In remembrance of Holly Marie Lane, who left us on March 24th, 2019.
Holly embraced nature and kindness making a difference in the life of all who had the privilege to know her. In her position as the Executive Director of Camp Fire Sunshine Central Florida, she believed in the Camp Fire Promise of giving young people the opportunity to find their spark, lift their voice and discover who they are.
Holly's life will be celebrated at Camp Fire, 2600 Buckingham Ave., Lakeland on Monday April 8th at 6:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Camp Fire or Good Shepherd Hospice are welcomed.
