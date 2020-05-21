HOPE SUZZANN

STANTON, 83



LAKE WALES - Hope Suzzann Stanton of Clearwater, FL entered into rest Friday, May 8, 2020 in Lake Wales, FL.

She was born March 10, 1937 in Philadelphia, PA to Irvin and Ella Short. Hope and her family moved to North Miami, FL when she was 13 years old. Hope has been a resident of Clearwater, FL for the past 20 years.

Hope is preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. Stanton and Daughter, Donna Ochse. She is survived by daughters, Suzette (Lenzie) Waggoner and Beverly (Gene) West; sons, Robert B. (JoAnn) Stanton and Roger Stanton; former daughter-in-law, Diana Wilczynski; 7 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.



