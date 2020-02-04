|
HORACE RAY
CROWLEY, 76
AUBURNDALE - Horace Ray Crowley, 76, passed away Jan. 30, 2020.
Mr. Crowley was born in Kennedy, AL on Oct. 1, 1943. He retired from PCA in Auburndale where he was a truck driver, and former President of the Union. Horace was a member of the NRA, and the Moose Lodge 1023. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, following Alabama Football, and especially spending time with his grandchildren and family. Roll Tide!
Mr. Crowley is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Nancy Crowley; daughter, Tammy (Tony) Lollar; son, Jay 'Boogie' Boyd; brothers, Bobby Joe Crowley and Jimmy Don (Mary) Crowley; grandchildren, Anthony Lollar, Jr., Owen Ray Lollar, Jaden Boyd and Gigi Boyd.
Visitation will be Sat. from 3-4 pm at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland. Funeral services will follow at 4 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Post 4289, 2441 7th St. SW, Winter Haven, FL, 33880.
