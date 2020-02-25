Home

Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
HORACE RIGGS
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
4:00 PM
Horace's house
HORACE
RIGGS, Jr., 79

MULBERRY - Horace Riggs, Jr., age 79, passed away February 21, 2020.
He was born in Tampa, Florida on June 5, 1940 to Horace & Stela (Shepardson) Riggs, Jr. He has lived in the Mulberry area all his life. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy (Peace Time), an electrician in the phosphate industry and of the Baptist faith.
He is preceded in death by his sons: Dennis and Tracy Riggs. He is survived by his daughter: Lisa Riggs, sister: Mary Riggs Dorr, three granddaughters and six great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donate to the s, 10150 Highland Manor Drive, Suite 330, Tampa, Florida 33610 in memory of 'Horace.'
A celebration of Life service will be held at Horace's house on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 4:00 P.M. till ?
Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
