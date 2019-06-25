|
|
REV. HOWARD
BELL, 90
Gibsonia Church
of God
POLK CITY - Rev. Howard Bell of Polk City, passed away Sat., June 22, 2019, at home.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Margaret Bell and a daughter Mary Bell. He is survived by 4 sons and one daughter: Dewey Bell (Melody Bell) of Polk City, Chester Bell (Teresa Bell) of Polk City, Danny Bell of Polk City, John Ray Bell (Carol Morrison) of Lake Wales, Dianne Cox of Polk City, 11 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Rev. Howard Bell was a man of God and dedicated his life to Gibsonia Church of God. He was ordained by the church at 20. He lived his whole life in the service of God and family. He never faltered in his faith. He was a humble, giving man that touched many lives. He will be missed. He is cradled in the Arms of Jesus.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 26 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Lakeland Memorial Gardens. Services will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. A reception will follow at Gibsonia Full Gospel Church of God.
Published in Ledger from June 25 to June 26, 2019