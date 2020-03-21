Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Resources
More Obituaries for HOWARD Purvis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HOWARD DOUGLAS PURVIS BARTOW - Howard Douglas Purvis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HOWARD DOUGLAS PURVIS BARTOW - Howard Douglas Purvis Obituary
HOWARD
DOUGLAS PURVIS

BARTOW - Howard Douglas Purvis, age 55, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Tampa.
Born September 16, 1964 in Bartow, he was the son of John Winford and the late Frances (Brogdon) Purvis. Mr. Purvis was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bartow. Doug worked as a sales representative for E&W Tool and Supply in Mulberry.
He is survived by a loving family that includes his wife of 15 years, Donna Purvis of Bartow, his children: Leland Purvis (Nani) of Bartow, Joshua Purvis of Lakeland, Cameron Nelson (Kristen) of Bartow, Jamie Nelson (Justin) of Bartow, his father, John Purvis (Ann) of Lakeland, his parents-in-law Larry and Sandra Waters of Bartow, his siblings: Johnny Purvis (Martha) of Highland City, Valerie Bosque (Joe) of Lakeland, and his grandchildren: Jimmy, Macie, Jackson, Wesley, and Rilei.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, March, 22nd from 4pm to 6pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Funeral services will follow on Monday, March 23rd at 11:00am at the funeral home chapel.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HOWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -