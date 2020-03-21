|
|
HOWARD
DOUGLAS PURVIS
BARTOW - Howard Douglas Purvis, age 55, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Tampa.
Born September 16, 1964 in Bartow, he was the son of John Winford and the late Frances (Brogdon) Purvis. Mr. Purvis was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bartow. Doug worked as a sales representative for E&W Tool and Supply in Mulberry.
He is survived by a loving family that includes his wife of 15 years, Donna Purvis of Bartow, his children: Leland Purvis (Nani) of Bartow, Joshua Purvis of Lakeland, Cameron Nelson (Kristen) of Bartow, Jamie Nelson (Justin) of Bartow, his father, John Purvis (Ann) of Lakeland, his parents-in-law Larry and Sandra Waters of Bartow, his siblings: Johnny Purvis (Martha) of Highland City, Valerie Bosque (Joe) of Lakeland, and his grandchildren: Jimmy, Macie, Jackson, Wesley, and Rilei.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, March, 22nd from 4pm to 6pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Funeral services will follow on Monday, March 23rd at 11:00am at the funeral home chapel.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020