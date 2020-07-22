HOWARD LUTHER
MCLEOD, 92
FROSTPROOF - Howard Luther Mc-Leod of Frostproof, Florida passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Somers Hospice House in Sebring, Florida.
He was born February 15, 1928 in Lake Wales, Florida to the late Franklin L. and Elsie (Bussard) Mc-Leod.
He lived in Babson Park before moving to Frostproof. Howard graduated Frostproof High School in 1946, he worked for Keen Fruit for many years before becoming a carpenter and eventually having his own construction business. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents F.L. and Elsie McLeod, and three brothers.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years Florence McLeod; daughters JoEllen Brooks (Andy), Gail Wetherington (Jimmy) and one granddaughter Lauren Brooks Wicker (Jon).
A special thank you to his caregivers in the last months of his life.
Private family service will be held Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
Interment will be held at the Silver Hill Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com
Marion Nelson Funeral Home of Frostproof handling arrangements.