HOWARD
NIVENS, Jr., 75
WINTER HAVEN - Howard Nivens, Jr., age 75, of Winter Haven, FL died on Tuesday April 2nd, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer.
Howard was born and raised in Hampton, Iowa and graduated from Hampton High School with honors. He was united in marriage to Mary Robideau on February 14, 1970 in Minneapolis. They lived in New Hope, MN and raised their son, Scott, and daughter, Lisa, until moving to Winter Haven, FL in 1993.
Howard attended the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis and was a food technologist with expertise in food product development at General Mills and Cargill, Inc. In 1993, Howard accepted the position of Technical Service Manager for Cargill Juice in Frostproof, Florida where he remained until his retirement in 2009.
As a food technologist in Cargill's Research Department, Howard was instrumental in the development, production and quality control of Cargill's flavored, textured soy protein products. In his role as technical service manager with Cargill Juice, he worked with customers and suppliers throughout the United States, Europe, South America, Mexico and Japan to develop and manufacture signature citrus and other juice blends. He was a former member of the Institute of Food Technologists and multi-year conference committee member for the annual International Citrus and Beverage Conference.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary, of 49 years, son, Scott (Janelle) Nivens of Minneapolis, MN, daughter, Lisa (Mitch) Jeske of Brooklyn Park, MN, sister, Donna (Ray) Held of Hampton, IA as well as many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by both parents, Howard (Pat) and Helen Nivens, and sister, Dorothy Stoltz.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held St. Matthew Catholic Church in Winter Haven, FL on Tuesday April 16th at 9am.
