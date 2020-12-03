HOWARD R. 'RUSS' MCVEY



WINTER HAVEN - Howard R. 'Russ' McVey went to the Lord on November 28, 2020.

He leaves his loving wife Karin and children Christina, Skip, Mark and Amy. He is also survived by grandchildren, Timmy, Megan, CarrieAnne and Courtney as well as great grandchildren Carter, Henrick and Atlas.

He served his country for 42 years, receiving the Bronze star and several other honors.

Honor Services will be held December 11, 2020, 10 am at Bushnell National Cemetery 6502 S.W. 102nd Avenue, Bushnell, Florida, 33513.



