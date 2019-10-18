Home

Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
HOWARD BURGNER
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ardella Baptist Church
709 W. Pipkin Rd
Lakeland, IL
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Ardella Baptist Church
709 W. Pipkin Rd
Lakeland, IL
HOWARD RAYMOND BURGNER

HOWARD RAYMOND BURGNER Obituary
HOWARD
RAYMOND
BURGNER, 86

MEDULLA - Howard Raymond Burgner, age 86, passed away October 16, 2019.
Mr. Burgner was born in Medulla, FL, on December 3, 1932 to Geroge & Bessie (Herndon) Burgner. He lived in Medulla all his life. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army (Korea), he worked for Agrico as a maintenance mechanic and was a member of Ardella Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Donna Faye and son Raymond Burgner. He is survived by son Wayne (Lolli) Burgner, three granddaughters and 3 great granddaughters.
The family will receive friends Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Ardella Baptist Church, 709 W. Pipkin Rd., Lakeland, FL, 33813. Funeral services to follow at 11:00 A.M.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in memory of 'Howard' to Good Shepherd Hospice: 3450 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland, FL, 33805.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
