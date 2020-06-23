HOWARD S.
HENDERSON, 85
LAKELAND - Howard S. Henderson, 85, passed away after a brief illness on June 9, 2020.
He was born March 27, 1935 in Barnesville GA. He served in Korea and Vietnam.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mattie Ruth Henderson and one daughter Donna Henderson. He leaves his daughter Susan Henderson.
Lakeland Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens will handle arrangements. There will be no visitation. Burial will be private. Please no flowers but make a donation to the charity of choice in his memory.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.