HUBERT GARY SMITH, 86
LAKELAND - Hubert Gary 'Hugh' Smith, 86, retired experimental test pilot and U.S. Army aviator, passed away peacefully at his home on Feb. 26, 2019.
He graduated from the Univ. of Ala. in 1955 with a BS in Electrical Engineering, followed by a commission in the U.S. Army Signal Corps.
His military career took Hugh to many duty stations, including two tours in Vietnam. He completed his M.S. in 1967, and graduated the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School in 1969. He retired from the U.S. Army in 1975, and joined Piper Aircraft in Vero Beach. In 1978, he was promoted to Chief Experimental Test Pilot at the new Piper facility in Lakeland. He performed the testing and certification of the Piper Dakota and Cheyenne III.
Hugh became an independent consultant in 1984, performing test flights, testifying in court and writing computer programs. He was especially proud of the CaseLink Patient Scheduling System he wrote for LRMC. Hugh received many commendations, awards and medals, including the Bronze Star. He was honored to be elected a Fellow of the Society of Experimental Test Pilots in 2013.
Hughes hobbies included playing the drums, photography, computers, boating, woodworking, and he was the taste-tester for his wife's cookbook, 'Microwave Cooking for One' by Marie T. Smith.
A loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, Hugh was dearly loved by his family and many friends who will miss him tremendously.
Hugh was predeceased by his wives, Marie Teresa 'Terre' (Caroselli) Smith and Caroline June (Burpee) Smith; and his brother, Frank Smith.
Hugh is survived by his loving daughters, Tracy Grant (Lloyd) and Leslie Abuso (Joe); his sister, Dolores Yetka; his aunt, Judith Tomasiello; his step-daughters, Anita Mc-Neill (Chau Hoang) and Suzanne Seeger (Clyde); granddaughters, Caroline Hoang and Catherine Hoang; many nieces, nephews, and dear friends; and his cat, Lou E.
A celebration of Hugh's life with full military honors will be held on May 4 in the Chapel of Yancey Funeral Services in Burnsville NC. Interment will be at Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests a donation in Hugh's name to .
'Landings equal takeoffs.'
Published in Ledger from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019