HUBERT WINDAL
GAY, 85
BARTOW - Hubert Windal Gay, age 85, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Highlands Lake Center in Lakeland.
Born July 4, 1934 in Berrian County, GA, Windal was a resident of Bartow since 1957, moving from Georgia. He was a maintenance supervisor for the Juvenile Justice Center in Bartow for several years. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, he enjoyed gardening and woodworking.
Windal was preceded in death by a daughter: Rhonda Harrison, a brother: Phillip Gay and a sister: Sue Oglesby. He is survived by three daughters: Tracy Carmichael (Bruce), Bartow, Diane Daniels, Lakeland and Theresa Gay of Brunswick, GA; a son: Wayne Miller (Terry), Alma, GA; brother: Joe Gay (Cassie), Georgia, elev-en grandchildren &
twenty-one great- grandchildren.
No service as per his wishes. We'll miss you Old Bulldog. Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019