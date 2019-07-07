|
HUELAN W.
HILL, 78
'Absent from the
body, Present with
the Lord'
LAKELAND - On July 2, 2019 Huelan Hill, after an extended illness, passed away in comfort at home with his family by his side. Huelan was the son of Wilson and Dorothy Hill of Sylvania, Ga. and brother of Wynelle Moore of Midway, Ga.
He is survived by his wife, Janet, of 57 years, 4 children, & 10 grandchildren: Chip (Mich-elle), Hannah & Ava of Wesley Chapel, Fla.; Robert (Judith), Robert John, Helen, & Katherine of Spring, Tx.; Nesbitt (Ray), Austin, & Grace of Jackson, Ga.; Guy (Kim), Jordon (Bonnie), & Great-Grandchild Jacob (to be born in August) of Rockhill, S.C., Hope, & Nicholas of Lakeland, Fla.
Huelan was an avid football and golf enthusiast. An All-State Georgia quarterback, he played for Coach Bobby Bowden at South Georgia College and Howard (Samford) College.
He later received his Master's degree from the University of Alabama. He was a teacher, coach, and administrator before becoming an educational salesman in Florida. He enjoyed playing golf with friends and his sons for 25 years at Lone Palm Golf Club as well as golf trips to Scotland and Ireland.
Huelan was known for his long cigars and walks around the neighborhood.
After retirement he enjoyed cruises with friends to Hawaii, Alaska, Europe, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.
There will be a celebration of his life with family and friends at a future date. Thank you to all who have been so supportive throughout his illness, including Good Shepherd Hospice (Rose Team) for the care he received these last few weeks.
We remember the good times and happiness Huelan brought to so many. Rest in peace for a job well done.
Published in Ledger from July 7 to July 8, 2019