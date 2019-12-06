|
HUGH PALMER, 98
LAKELAND - Hugh Palmer, age 98, died December 2, 2019 in Lakeland, Florida. He was born in Lakewood, Ohio on May 14, 1921, to Ralph and Sallie Palmer. Following graduation from Lakewood High School, Hugh attended the Ohio State University (OSU) where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta social fraternity. During his senior year, he married Helen Jean 'Dixie' Hanagriff. Ten days later, in April 1943, he left for Army boot camp. He served in the Medical Corp with the 25th Infantry Division on Guadalcanal and Luzon, two of the biggest battles in the Pacific Theater during WWII.
After discharge, Palmer returned to Columbus, Ohio and obtained a M.S. and Ph.D. in Botany and Plant Pathology at OSU. While earning his Ph.D., he worked at Battel Memorial Institute where he became Principal Plant Pathologist. Palmer was a member of Sigma Xi (honorary), American Men and Women of Science, American Phytopathological Society, and Registry of Professional Entomologists.
After graduation, Dr. Palmer went to work for Hercules Chemical Company in Wilmington, Delaware where he became Manager of their worldwide AgChem Research and Field Development program. He retired in 1984 and moved to Lakeland, Florida. During the next 6 years, he served as President of Florida Crop Consultants while still enjoying golf and tennis with his wife, Dixie, and his family and friends.
Hugh Palmer was a devoted son, husband and father. A member of the Greatest Generation, he cared for Dixie at home for 17 years after illness left her incapacitated - a testimony to family & friends of the enduring love they shared. They were happily married for 73 years, until her passing in 2016.
Hugh was a member of the Bykota Sunday school class at First United Methodist Church of Lakeland for more than 30 years. He is survived by 3 of his 5 children (Rick Palmer, Dan Palmer, and Carole Palmer Bulger), 7 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 6 at 1pm in the Chapel of First United Methodist Church of Lakeland, 72 Lake Morton Drive.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019