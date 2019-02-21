|
|
IDELA
CUNNINGHAM, 64
Orange Co.
BARTOW - Idela Cunningham, age 64, died February 10, 2019, in Tampa.
Born in Anderson, S.C. on March 3, 1954, she came to Bartow from there 61 years ago. She was an employee of Orange Co., and a member of St. James AME Church, Bartow.
Mrs. Cunningham is survived by her children: Katrenia Northern (Carlos), Lakeland, Mahoyany Reese, Bartow, Jerome Reese, Bartow, Andrea Wright, Lakeland, Ashley Wright, Orlando, Jermaine Cunningham, Bartow, 27 grandchildren.
Visitation will be Fri. from 5-7pm at St. James AME Church. Service will be held Sat. at 11am at St. James. Williams Funeral Home, Bartow.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019