1953 - 2019

LAKELAND - Ilene June Stephenson Bracey, age 66 passed away Friday October 4th, 2019 at her home with her family by her side after a courageous battle against cancer.
Ilene was born in Ypsilanti, MI and moved to Lakeland, Florida in her early 20s. She worked at Piper Aircraft and then Lakeland Police Department for many years before retiring. She was a wonderful mother to her four children and six grandchildren.
Ilene was preceded in death by her parents: Louis & Irene Stephenson, brothers: Jack and David Stephenson and her son Jamie Bracey.
Ilene is survived by her loving family: son Jay (Sheila) Bracey, daughters: Molly (Lee) Davison, Holly (Mike) Drawdy, sisters: Susan Beaver and Jean Spellich, brother Herb Proctor, grandchildren: Breana and Ashlynn Bracey, Mylee and McLaren Davison, Cole and Jackson Drawdy.
No service will be held per wishes of Ilene.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
