|
|
IMOGENE GUY
SANDERS, 82
WINTER HAVEN - Mrs. Imogene Guy Sanders, age 82, a resident of Winter Haven, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at Lakeland Regional surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Sanders was born February 23, 1937 in Cottonwood, Alabama to Odell and Cora Lee (Ridley) Tidwell. She was a lifetime Polk County resident and graduated from Auburndale High School Class of 1955. Imogene was the owner/operator of Lakeland Drum, a member of the First Free Will Baptist Church of Highland City. She loved being a pastor's wife and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 1st husband Reverend Max C. Guy; 2nd husband Roy Cecil Sanders, Jr.; 3rd husband Luther Brown and son Randy Clinton Guy.
Imogene is survived by her loving & devoted family: daughter Debra Smith and her husband Wade, brother Danny Wayne Tidwell and his wife Kim, all of Auburndale, sister Cumie Thompson and her husband Wallace of Polk City, 7 grandchildren: Meagan, Kristina, Heather, Joshua, Tiffany, Wade Clinton & Skylar, 9 gt. grandchildren & 3 gt. gt. grandchildren, several other stepchildren, stepgrandchildren, stepgreat grandchildren and extended family.
Funeral services will be 10:00 am Today, September 10, 2019 at Bethany Free Will Baptist Church of Eaton Park, 2905 Iowa Rd., Lakeland. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019