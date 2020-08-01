1/1
In Memory of ROBERT LEE CLARKE LAKELAND - Robert Lee "BOB" Clarke
In Memory of
ROBERT LEE 'BOB' CLARKE

LAKELAND - Robert Lee 'Bob' Clarke, 87, Bob was born January 29, 1933 in Moundsville, WV and went peacefully into the arms of His Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on July, 20, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife, mother of his 2 children and grandson. And is survived by his precious wife of 7 years, Lois Clarke, whom he loved dearly.
Bob enlisted in the Air Force and proudly served our country for 20 yrs. After his military career he worked for the U.S. Postal Service, in Pensacola, FL. He later became a member of the Florida Highway Patrol Auxiliary, working to help protect the citizens of FL. Bob was a very sweet, loving, caring, gentle, funny man who enjoyed playing the organ and took it as a goal to master the projects that were before him.
A memorial service honoring the life of Robert Lee 'Bob' Clarke: Sunday, August 2nd at Ignited Church, Lakeland will begin at noon.


Published in The Ledger from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.
