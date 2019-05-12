|
|
INA 'FAYE'
SCHULTZ
LAKE ALFRED - Ms. Ina 'Faye' Schultz was peacefully called home on April 29, 2019.
She was born September 5, 1934 in Ludowici, GA. Ms. Schultz is preceded in death by: her parents, C. N. & Kate Long; sister Margaret Barlow, sister Ann Harris, and brother Ricky Long. She is survived by sons James Highsmith, Jr. (Becky) & Jeff Schultz (Marysia), brother & sisters: Charles Long, Jr., Gay Nell Locke (Larry), Johnny Long (Annette), Peggy Kirkland (James), Linda Casto (Larry), Timmy Long (Pam), 10 grand-children & 14 great grand-children.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, May 18 at First Baptist Church of Lake Alfred (280 East Pierce St, Lake Alfred, FL). Family to gather at 2 pm with service to follow at 2:30 pm. Special appreciation for the thoughtful care goes to the staff of Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale, FL.
In Lieu of Flowers the family ask for donations be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, Auburndale, FL.
Published in Ledger from May 12 to May 13, 2019