Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 688-7679
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
INEZ LOYED


1934 - 2019
INEZ LOYED Obituary
INEZ
LOYED, 85

WINTER HAVEN - Inez Loyed, 85, passed away Sept. 10, 2019.
Inez was born in Blakely, GA on June 2, 1934. She was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening and the general outdoors.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Loyed; and her brother, Kenneth Love. Inez is survived by her children, Gary (Anne) Loyed, Eddy (Sharon) Loyed and Brenda (Ted) McDowell; brothers, Wilbur and Bobby Love; sisters, Molly Love, Wynell Murkerson, Doris Love and Annette Garrod; 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Fri. Sept. 13th from 10-11 am at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland, with services to follow at 11 am. Interment will be in Oak Hill Burial Park.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019
