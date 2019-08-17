|
|
INEZ T.
McMILLIN, 96
LAKELAND - Inez T. McMillin, 96, passed away peacefully in her daughter's home in Lakeland, FL on August 15, 2019, surrounded by family.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Herbert E. McMillin. Inez was born in 1923 in Bushnell, FL. She graduated valedictorian of Bushnell High School and helped support her family through the Great Depression and World War II, working at everything from canning cucumbers to secretarial work for an attorney. In 1951, she married Herbert, they started a family and they made their home in the Lakeland area. Inez devoted her time to parenting, managing her husband's electrical business, serving Crystal Lake United Methodist Church and in latter years managing medical offices. Inez had a way of making lifelong friends wherever she went and bringing people together. Her favorite thing in life was 'going visiting' and assembling as many loved ones as possible for celebrations. Having never left Florida until her teenage years, she became an adventurous traveler, exploring countless countries on all seven continents. Inez had a radiant smile and a way of caring for everybody.
She leaves a legacy of incredible love with her four children, Pamela Corban (Daniel), Denise M. Allinson (Jack), Gregory McMillin (Marianne), Marcia Southard (Jim), her eleven grandchildren, nine great- grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her celebration of life is at 5:00pm on Sunday, August 18th, at Crystal Lake United Methodist Church in Lakeland.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019