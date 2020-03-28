|
|
IRENE AMELIA (MONCHAK) GALE
Sunrise: February 9, 1946
Sunset: March 21, 2020
LAKELAND - Irene was a remarkable and one-of-a-kind mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, daughter, wife and friend. Her life's journey was one of great love, family and adventure.
Irene immigrated to the United States on a freighter ship from Ingolstadt, Germany with her parents and younger brother when she was five years old. Irene entered this country through Ellis Island where her first vision of America was the beautiful Statue of Liberty. She grew up in Sayre, Pennsylvania with her four brothers (Nick - deceased (Halina), John - deceased (Theresa), Eugene (Pam), and Edward - deceased) until she moved with her husband (Dale Kishbaugh - who pre-deceased her) and two children to Florida in 1966. Irene later welcomed two more babies to her happy family and raised her four children in Lakeland, Florida, where she remained until leaving this world and joining the Lord in Heaven.
In addition to raising her family, Irene worked in a steel shop and later owned a small family-style tavern. Irene finished her working career with 25 years of service at Lakeland Regional Medical Center, where she made many wonderful friends that became like family. Irene also went back to school while at LRMC to become a licensed practical nurse.
Irene married her true love, Robert Gale, in 1988 and they remained inseparable until his passing 20 years later. Her children affectionately referred to Robert as 'Pop.'
Irene took great pride in her children: Dale Kishbaugh (Marion), Suzy Glover (Chris), Troy Kishbaugh, James Bauer and Nikki Dunlevy (Steve). Irene raised her children to be independent, hard-working, loving and caring. She also encouraged her children to do, and be, their best and become whatever their heart desired.
One of her greatest joys was her grandchildren: Dale, Troy, Jacob, Payton and Hadley Irene. She had five great-grandchildren that she also enjoyed spoiling.
Irene loved everything Elvis Presley and traveling with her children. She traveled to many different destinations and she never met a vacation she did not like. Some of Irene's trips included Las Vegas (on an annual basis), Los Angeles and Malibu, Key West, Washington, DC, New York City (where she watched her grand-daughter, Hadley Irene, sing at the legendary Carnegie Hall), New Orleans, North Carolina and Tennessee, and - one of her biggest trips in 2019 - Ireland. But, by far, Irene's annual pilgrimage to Graceland was probably her favorite.
Irene loved helping others. She would do anything for anyone if she could make their day better. Over the years, Irene invited many people into her home for something as simple as a meal, to providing a roof over their head. She would selflessly forego her own needs to care for another.
Irene was a devout Catholic who attended St. Anthony Catholic Church in Lakeland, Florida for many years. She believed in God as her only savior and looked to Him for truth, sanctuary and guidance.
Irene's children cannot imagine how life will be without their beautiful mother. But they each look forward to one day seeing her again in Heaven.
A service and celebration of life will be announced and held as soon as we are past this pandemic crisis. Irene's family thanks the amazing caregivers at Lakeland Regional and Good Shepherd Hospice House in Lakeland for helping their wonderful mother through her final - and extremely difficult - journey.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to any of the following: the Irene A. Gale Scholarship at AdventHealth University in Orlando, FL (407-303-7747); Lakeland Regional Medical Center Foundation; or Good Shepherd Hospice House.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020