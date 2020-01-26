|
IRENE ORA
RAMSEY, 96
WINTER HAVEN - Mrs. Irene Ora Ramsey, age 96, a resident of Winter Haven, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Winter Haven Hospital with her family.
Mrs. Ramsey was born April 18, 1923 in St. Clair, Michigan to Edwin C. and Ursula D.S. (Stolp) Simons. She was a resident of Winter Haven since 1994, coming from Michigan. In the early years, Irene was a farmer's wife where she helped harvest wheat and run the dairy. She was a school cafeteria lady and member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary where with her husband, enjoyed socializing. Irene enjoyed cooking, dancing and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 1st husband, Kenneth Kendall; 2nd husband, Jack Dempsey Ramsey; life partner, Eino Moilenan and 2 sisters: Beatrice & Doris. Irene is survived by her loving family: 2 sons: Steve (Lisa) Ramsey of Auburndale, FL, and Don Ramsey of Winter Haven, FL; 4 daughters: Jackie (Larry Bingham) Ramsey of Winter Haven, FL, Connie (Wally) Bugajaski of Richmond, MI, Diana (Jacob) Schmidt of Richmond, MI, and Linda Bateman of Michigan; 13 grandchildren: Samantha, Derek, Brett, Keith, Tim, Denise, David, Bobby, Charlene, Brenda, Melissa, Michelle & Robbie; many, many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 28th at Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020