Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
5:00 PM
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for IRENE RAMSEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IRENE ORA RAMSEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
IRENE ORA RAMSEY Obituary
IRENE ORA
RAMSEY, 96

WINTER HAVEN - Mrs. Irene Ora Ramsey, age 96, a resident of Winter Haven, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Winter Haven Hospital with her family.
Mrs. Ramsey was born April 18, 1923 in St. Clair, Michigan to Edwin C. and Ursula D.S. (Stolp) Simons. She was a resident of Winter Haven since 1994, coming from Michigan. In the early years, Irene was a farmer's wife where she helped harvest wheat and run the dairy. She was a school cafeteria lady and member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary where with her husband, enjoyed socializing. Irene enjoyed cooking, dancing and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 1st husband, Kenneth Kendall; 2nd husband, Jack Dempsey Ramsey; life partner, Eino Moilenan and 2 sisters: Beatrice & Doris. Irene is survived by her loving family: 2 sons: Steve (Lisa) Ramsey of Auburndale, FL, and Don Ramsey of Winter Haven, FL; 4 daughters: Jackie (Larry Bingham) Ramsey of Winter Haven, FL, Connie (Wally) Bugajaski of Richmond, MI, Diana (Jacob) Schmidt of Richmond, MI, and Linda Bateman of Michigan; 13 grandchildren: Samantha, Derek, Brett, Keith, Tim, Denise, David, Bobby, Charlene, Brenda, Melissa, Michelle & Robbie; many, many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 28th at Kersey Funeral Home.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of IRENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kersey Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -