FORT MEADE - Mrs. Iris Jean Slessman Barnett, 84, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family.
Jean was born June 9, 1934 in St. Petersburg, FL and moved to Fort Meade when she was two days old, and lived there her entire life. She graduated Fort Meade High School in 1953, and was a beauty sales representative for 30 years. Jean loved selling and mingling with her customers, and also remained active in the First United Methodist Church of Fort Meade, where she was a member for 64 years.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Barnett, Sr.; parents, Addison J. and Leitha Slessman; and sister, Gladys Hancock.
She is survived by her son, Connally Barnett, and wife Tina; daughter, Beverly Barnett Crockett, all of Fort Meade, FL; sister-in-law, Marge Pennington, Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, John Connally Barnett, III and wife Jenna, Addison Barnett and wife Savannah, all of Fort Meade, FL, Benjamin Crockett, Melbourne, FL, and Nicholas Crockett, Bartow, FL; great-grandsons, Jack, Sam, Brady, and Braxton Barnett, all of Fort Meade, FL.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. -11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 135 E. Broadway, Fort Meade, FL. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the church sanctuary with Rev. Marion R. Sortore officiating. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Fort Meade. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the First United Methodist Church of Fort Meade.
Hancock Funeral Home, Fort Meade, FL 863-285-8171.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
