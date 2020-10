IRIS ROSE

KOCHAN



CLEARWATER - It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, Iris Rose Kochan, 98, a long-time resident of Winter Haven, Lakeland and Clearwater.

Iris was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Kochan, to whom she was married to for 64 years. She is survived by her daughters, Jane and Joan (fiancé Kim) of Clearwater and son, Dennis (wife Janeen) of Winter Haven.

Services were conducted privately.



