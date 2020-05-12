IRMA ELOISEFIORAVANTILAKELAND - Irma Eloise Fioravanti of Lakeland passed away peacefully at her home on May 9, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. She was 87 years old. It would be wrong to say that Irma lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick, she was always optimistic and determined.She was born to the late William and Hazel Mullen, November 22, 1932, in Monessen, Pennsylvania. Irma graduated from Monessen High School.She married her love and lifelong friend, Gustave J. Fioravanti, in December 1954 and after retirement relocated to Lakeland in 1989.Irma is survived by her daughters: Vicki Lynn Fioravanti of Lakeland, FL, Diana Kerestes and her husband Lenny of Monessen, PA; son Mark Fioravanti and his wife Elizabeth of Nashville, TN; two grandchildren Anne Fioravanti and John Fioravanti; brother William D. Mullen of Donora, PA, and a host of family and friends. She was predeceased by her loving husband in 2017 and sister Mona Lee Fiorino.Irma lived a full life as a wonderful wife and mother. She was a talented cook, an avid golfer, who scored nine holes-in-one, a serious duplicate bridge player, and a slot machine enthusiast. Most of all she was immensely proud of and loved her family. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.She was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Irma's memory to the Watson Clinic Foundation, 2901 W. Memorial Blvd., Lakeland, Florida 33815.