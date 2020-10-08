1/1
IRMA URBINA VILLARREAL
IRMA URBINA
VILLARREAL, 60

EAGLE LAKE - Mrs. Irma Urbina Villarreal, 60, a resident of Eagle Lake, passed away Tues. Oct. 6, 2020. Mrs. Villarreal was born March 9, 1960 in Raymondville, TX, to Rodirmrio and Alberta (Deleon) Urbina. She was a Polk Co. resident since 1975, coming from Texas. She was a homemaker and attended Guadalupe Catholic Church. Irma enjoyed dancing, cooking, traveling, shopping & spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Juan and sister, Bertha. Irma is survived by her devoted & loving family: husband of 42 yrs, Pedro Villarreal; 4 sons: Pedro Villarreal, III, Carlos Villarreal, Emilio (Maria) Villarreal & Tino (Tina) Villarreal; 5 daughters: Jennifer (Salvador) Boyzo, Sarah (Ricardo) Chavez, Angie (Travis) Leach, Laura (Timmy) Reynolds and Chrissy (Joe) Huerta; brother Rodirmrio Urbina; 4 sisters: Adela (Esteban) Diaz, Alicia (Jesse) Arana, Elena (Rudy) Villarreal and Gracie Deleon; 28 grandchildren & 34 gt. grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 3pm Fri. Oct. 9th at Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 2pm at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park. Please wear your mask and social distance.


Published in The Ledger from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
