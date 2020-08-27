IRVIN RALPHFILLMAN, 81AUBURNDALE - Mr. Irvin Ralph Fillman, age 81, a resident of Auburndale passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Winter Haven Hospital surrounded by family.Mr. Fillman was born February 11, 1939, in Bell, Florida to Lester and Dorothy (Bass) Fillman. He was a lifetime resident of Auburndale and had attended First Free Will Baptist Church in Auburndale. Irvin was a United States Army Veteran, a past Mason Auburndale Lodge and was a retired Insurance Agent after 35 years. he enjoyed yardwork, gardening, playing his guitar, listening to Blue Grass music and spending time with his family.He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Martha Cheshire and granddaughter Tammy. Irvin is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Jeanette Fillman of Auburndale; 3 sons: Robert 'Bobby' (Faye) Fillman of Youngstown, FL, Gary (Lisa) Pynes and Larry (Mickey) Pynes, both of Auburndale; 2 daughters: Gail Marie (Randy) Baker of Ocala and Wanda (Eric) Travosa of Panama City; 2 sisters: Candi Kirk and Ruby Lee, both of White Springs; 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.Funeral service will be 10:00 am Friday, August 28th at Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 9:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park. DUE TO COVID PLEASE REMEMBER SOCIAL DISTANCE, 25 PEOPLE AND WEAR YOUR MASK.