Obituary

WINTER HAVEN - Isabell 'Is' Keefer passed away peacefully on June 15, 2019 at the age of 95. Ms Keefer was predeceased by her oldest daughter, Judy Steed of Newbern, NC. She is survived by 1 daughter, Jan McKinley of Gainesville, FL; 2 sons (twins), Jay Keefer of Winter Haven, FL, and Jerry Keefer of McDonough, GA, 15 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
In 1990, Ms Keefer retired from Alachua County Courts and Criminal Division as an Administrative Assistant and Data Entry Specialist. At her retirement ceremony, she received awards and special recognition for her tireless work ethics and her fast and accurate data entry skills.
The family will hold a Memorial / Celebration of Life service Saturday, July 20, 2019, 3:00 p.m., at Garden Grove Church, 3379 Cypress Gardens Rd, Winter Haven, FL, 33884.
Published in Ledger from June 20 to June 21, 2019
