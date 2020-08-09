1/
Isabelle T. Jencowski
ISABELLE T.
JANCOWSKI

BARTOW - Isabelle T. Jencowski, 93, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020. She was born in Delray Beach, FL on July 30, 1927 to the late Ira Lee and Viola Turnbull.
She was retired after 30 years of service from the US Department of Agriculture and a longtime active member of the First Baptist Church of Bartow in Bartow, FL.
Isabelle is preceded in death by her first husband, Samuel Brant Williams, Jr. and her second husband, William Jencowski.
She is survived by her son, Gary Williams (Ivania) from Hueytown, AL and two grandchildren.
Services will be private and condolences may be made to the family at
www.heathfuneralchapel.com

Published in The Ledger from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
