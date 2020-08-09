ISABELLE T.JANCOWSKIBARTOW - Isabelle T. Jencowski, 93, passed away peacefully on August 6, 2020. She was born in Delray Beach, FL on July 30, 1927 to the late Ira Lee and Viola Turnbull.She was retired after 30 years of service from the US Department of Agriculture and a longtime active member of the First Baptist Church of Bartow in Bartow, FL.Isabelle is preceded in death by her first husband, Samuel Brant Williams, Jr. and her second husband, William Jencowski.She is survived by her son, Gary Williams (Ivania) from Hueytown, AL and two grandchildren.Services will be private and condolences may be made to the family at