|
|
IVA GRACE
COLDIRON
LAKELAND - Iva Grace Coldiron, 91, died July 25, 2019 from a long battle with Dementia.
Grace was born in Jefferson, NC on Sept. 21, 1927, to the late Ambres and Daisy Bare. She graduated high school in Jefferson, N.C. She enjoyed working in retail, attending yard sales, and working at the Lakeland Farmer's Market for 20 years. Her husband of 20 years, James M. Coldiron, preceded her in death.
Grace is survived by her children, Sheila (George), James (Christina), Deborah (widowed); sister Irene; grandchildren: Kimmy, Kim, Trevor and Taylor; great grandchildren, Brooke, Christy, Joey, Kenny and Abby; great great grandchildren: Kyleigh, Jamison and Paisley.
Services August 3, 2019 at Kathleen Baptist Church, 3939 2nd St. N.W., Lakeland, FL, 33810. Visitation 11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.; Services 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Published in Ledger from July 30 to July 31, 2019