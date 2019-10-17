|
|
IVAN DEWITT
KING, Jr., 93
WINTER HAVEN - Ivan King, 93, of Winter Haven died peacefully on October 8, 2019.
A veteran of WWII, he served in the Navy as an Aviation Machinist Mate. Honorably discharged in 1946, he enrolled in Clemson College and graduated with honors in 1949. After graduation he worked for the Virginia Highway Department doing research, and in Columbus, GA, as a civil engineer and land surveyor. In 1962, he opened King Engineering in Winter Haven, and retired at age 91.
He is predeceased by his first wife, Peggy Eskew, and his second wife, Marcia Sommers.
He is survived by his two sons, Richard (Betsy Baugh) and Bryan (Katherine Lanier), seven grandchildren, Laura Webb (Kevin), Amy Nice (Brandon), David (Rachel Hendrickson), Joel (Meredith Carlson), Andrew (Aimee Middleton), Matthew, Joy Helgren (Kendall) and fourteen great grand-children.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date to be announced.
Memorial donations may be made to either the SPCA of Florida or the .
Published in Ledger from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019