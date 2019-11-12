|
|
J. ARTHUR 'ART'
WRIGHT, 87
LAKELAND - J. Arthur 'Art' Wright, 87, passed away Nov. 10, 2019
Mr. Wright was born in Lakeland on Oct. 1, 1932. He graduated from Lakeland High School before going to the University of Florida on a football scholarship. In 1953, he was voted Most Valuable Player as a Senior, and was a member of the first Florida bowl team. Mr. Wright served in the U.S. Army following college. He was a teacher and football coach at Kathleen High School, and was later involved in the agriculture and real estate industries. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Lakeland, and was a devoted family man.
Mr. Wright is survived by his wife of 66 years, Barbara Wright; children, Douglas A. Wright and Pamela (Jack Mann) Hicks; grandchildren, Kristin (Matthew), Katelyn (Anthony), Thomas and Patrick; and great grandchildren, Skylar and Brody. He was preceded in death by his parents, J.A. & Cora Wright; and two sisters, Ruby Meares and Ruth Brackin.
Funeral services will be Wed. at 11 am at First United Methodist Church, 72 Lk. Morton Dr. Lakeland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . His family would like to thank the staff of Opis Highlands Lake Center and Sandy Coon for their unwavering care and support.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019