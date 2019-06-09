|
|
J. RALPH
CARTER, 91
LAKELAND - J. Ralph Carter, 91, a longtime resident of Lakeland, passed away June 3, 2019 in Covington, GA where he lived since 2006 with his oldest daughter, Theresa and son-in-law Mike.
Born November 13, 1927, he was a graduate from Lakeland High School where he played football and baseball and was an avid Florida Gators fan. He was past district and State Director of Dixie Youth Baseball; a member of the United States Golf Association; and was a longtime field announcer for Kathleen High School Football. He was also a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
He retired from USS Agri-Chemicals as a purchasing manager and he was a member of the National and Florida Chapter of the National Purchasing Management Association.
He is survived by his children Theresa (Mike) Hesterley, Patti (Bill) Memory, Michael (Rena) Carter, Paula (Greg) Hayes, and Jay (Jill) Carter; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren also survive.
He was preceded in death by his wife Frances R. Carter.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, June 13, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 210 W. Lemon St., Lakeland. Burial will be at Oak Hill Burial Park.
Published in Ledger from June 9 to June 10, 2019