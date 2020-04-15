Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Kierce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Alvie Kierce

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Alvie Kierce Obituary
JACK ALVIE KIERCE

LAKE WALES - Jack Alvie Kierce of Lake Wales, FL passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Auburndale. He was 78.
A native of Pelham, GA, born July 6, 1941 to Murdock and Georgia Kierce, Jack has lived here most of his life. He was a retired Grove Caretaker, and a Baptist.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife Mary Ruth Kierce, his son Ricky Kierce, and his parents.
He is survived by his sons: James Kierce (Crystal) of Winter Haven, Jeff Kierce (Dana) of Dothan, AL, and Billy Kierce (Valerie) of Biloxi, MS; his brother Rudolph Kierce of Winter Haven; and a sister Becky Yates of Lake Wales. Jack also leaves behind 5 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Thursday at Auburndale Memorial Park. Condolences to the family can be made to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -