JACK ALVIE KIERCE
LAKE WALES - Jack Alvie Kierce of Lake Wales, FL passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Auburndale. He was 78.
A native of Pelham, GA, born July 6, 1941 to Murdock and Georgia Kierce, Jack has lived here most of his life. He was a retired Grove Caretaker, and a Baptist.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife Mary Ruth Kierce, his son Ricky Kierce, and his parents.
He is survived by his sons: James Kierce (Crystal) of Winter Haven, Jeff Kierce (Dana) of Dothan, AL, and Billy Kierce (Valerie) of Biloxi, MS; his brother Rudolph Kierce of Winter Haven; and a sister Becky Yates of Lake Wales. Jack also leaves behind 5 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Thursday at Auburndale Memorial Park. Condolences to the family can be made to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020