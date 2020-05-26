JACK ANTHONY WALDRON, 76



LAKELAND - Jack Anthony Waldron, 76, passed away peacefully April 27, 2020, due to heart failure. He left this world for the next in the presence of his loving family and listening to his favorite oldies.

Jack was born on September 23, 1943 in Lakeland, Florida to Herbert and Viola (Kirkland) Waldron. He was raised by his beloved Great Aunt and Uncle, Annie Mae and Jasper Revels. He graduated from Kathleen High School in 1962. He was an avid baseball and softball player throughout his youth and into his 20s. He is remembered by friends and acquaintances these 60+ years later as the fastest pitcher in Lakeland among his peer group. He could also hit the ball a "country mile" and once hit a softball that was paced at an incredible 392 feet. He was most proud of attending a San Francisco Giants tryout and striking out future three-time MBA Allstar and two-time World Series champion, Hal McRae.

Jack joined the US Navy in 1963 and served as a cryptologist aboard the USS Jamestown. Upon his honorable discharge from the Navy he re-turned to Lakeland where he worked as a draftsman for Wellman-Lord Engineering. In 1972 he was hired as a deputy sheriff by former Polk County Sheriff Monroe Brannen. He retired at the rank of Colonel in 1995. He was the commander over the Department of Detention where he was responsible for the operations of the county's two detention facilities and booking facilities, courtroom security, juvenile boot camp, county farm and several county inmate work programs. After retirement he worked for Corrections Corporation of America as the warden of the Citrus County Detention Facility. His philosophy was to lead by example and treat his staff the way he wanted them to treat inmates: honestly and professionally. He strived to be firm but fair and once said "people are people whether they're in jail or not. Dealing with them is like dealing with anyone else."

He loved most any sport and enjoyed playing golf, riding motorcycles, watching Gunsmoke and Andy Griffith and spending time with friends and family. He was a man of great integrity and will be remembered for his love of public service, strong work ethic, loyalty to loved ones and his dry sense of humor.

He is survived by his children, Donald Waldron, Susan Brynjulfson (Mike), Karin Hertel (Andrew) and David Waldron; his grandchildren, Zachary Hertel, Christian Hertel (Tori) and Corey Waldron; great-granddaughter Aubrey Hertel; best friend and "brother" of over 70 years, Donald Thompson (Sally) and dear friend of many years, Kenneth Barber (Joyce).

A Celebration of Life for Jack will be scheduled and announced after covid-19 restrictions have been lifted. Interment will be held at the Florida National Cemetery at a later date.

'For we know that if the earthly tent we live in is destroyed, we have a building from God, a house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens.' 2 Corinthians 5:1



