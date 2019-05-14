|
JACK DeFEO, 83
LAKE ALFRED - Mr. Jack DeFeo, age 83 a resident of Lake Alfred passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Winter Haven Hospital with his family by his side.
Jack was born July 24, 1935 in Brooklyn, New York to Savario and Mary (Mercurio) DeFeo. He was a Polk County resident since 1973 coming from Long Island, NY. He was a United States Navy Veteran serving in the Korean Conflict, retired from the Automotive Industry and was proud of his Italian Heritage.
Jack was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Winter Haven and a member of the Kings Pointe Veterans Association. He enjoyed sweets (cannolis, moon pies) and was an avid story & joke teller.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 sisters - Theresa & Angie. Jack is survived by his loving family; Wife of 61 years, Anne DeFeo of Lake Alfred; 3 Sons: Danny (Vivian) DeFeo of Savannah, GA. Joe (Gina) DeFeo of Lakeland Jack (Colleen) DeFeo, Jr. of Orlando;Daughter: Donna (Jake) Kendall of Winter Haven; sister: Josephine (James) Gallagher of Rockville Center, NY; 14 grandchildren: Anthony, Vinnie, Jen, Josh, Nick, Brandon, Erich, Olivia, Dominic, Bryce, Braeden, Abbey & Sofia; 8 Gt. Grandchildren: Kaya, Dawsen, Layla, Rylee, Mila, Laney, Mason, Jayce.
Visitation will be Wednesday, May 15th from 5:00 until 7:00 pm at Kersey Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 am Thursday, May 16th at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, (chapel) @ 532 Ave. M, NW, Winter Haven.
Interment with military honors will be held at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.
Published in Ledger from May 14 to May 15, 2019