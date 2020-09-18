JACK E. DARLEYWAYNESVILLE, NC, Jack Edmond Darley, age 65, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020.A native of Polk County, Florida, he was a son of the late George and Cossett Carroll Darley. He moved to Haywood County eleven years ago to be closer to his niece, Ginger Fluery and nephew, John Combee. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, JM Darley. Jack retired from J. B. Coxwell as a Heavy Equipment Operator in 2009. He enjoyed fishing, tinkering on small motors, listening to old country music and dancing.Jack is survived by three daughters, Wendy Williams, Vicki Hurn, and Tangie Darley; son, Jack E. Darley, Jr.; two sisters, Mary Jane Macomber and Narcissus 'Sissy' Cutter; two brothers, Sid and Marvin Darley; seven grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.A celebration of life service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at First Baptist Church, Polk City, Florida.The care of Mr. Darley has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at 'Obituaries' at: www.