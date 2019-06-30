|
|
JACK EDWARD
THOMPSON, 88
WINTER HAVEN - Jack Edward Thompson, age 88, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 8th, 2019 in Winter Haven, FL.
Born in Lake Wales, FL, May 1931, he was the youngest child of Fannie Daisybelle (Mc-Cullough) Thompson and George Fentress Thompson of Auburndale. He attended Orlando High School, Class of 1948 and studied at the prestigious Juilliard School of Music in New York.
Mr. Thompson was preceded in death by his life partner of over 50 years, J.Ward Lowe.
While in New York, he gained considerable experience singing in oratorios and theatre productions. With his rich baritone voice, he was a standout in Faust, performing with opera greats, Beverly Sills and Placido Domingo. He was a guest soloist with the Florida Symphony, the Orlando Opera Gala and the J.S. Bach Festival. Mr. Thompson was a retired Instructor of Voice at Florida Southern College.
He loved music, playing piano, entertaining, taking pride in his students' success, and most of all, he loved his family. He will be greatly missed by his many cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.
Excerpt from a poem written by his mother on Jack's 21st birthday:
'Protect it dear, with all your might, That voice that God has give, For people here on earth to hear, And be inspired to live. In Heaven, I know, is reserved for you, A stage set high and wide, With you and Angels there to sing, And forever to abide.'
Mr. Thompson was preceded in death by siblings, Georgie C. Brown, Fannie M. Austin, Sarah E. Beaty, Shirley A. Thompson, Roderick D. Thompson and James A. Thompson.
A celebration of his life will be held by the family at a later date.
Published in Ledger from June 30 to July 1, 2019